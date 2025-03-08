Fire breaks out at textile shop in Ghansi Bazar

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the store room of a textile showroom located in a multi storey building at Ghansi Bazaar near Madina Market in the early evening hours, March 7.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of a five-story building in the early evening hours, causing panic. Fortunately, it was contained without causing any casualties as firefighters were rushed to the spot.

Fire officials stated that limited accessibility amid thick smoke forced firefighters to seek alternatives. The operation was conducted from the lower floors and a neighboring building to fully contain the flames.

The operation was brought to a halt after the fire was completely extinguished about 5 to 6 hours since it ignited.

In the last one week, the city has witnessed multiple fire accidents in one day. However, no casualties have been reported.

On March 6 two massive fires broke out simultaneously in Tolichowki and Bahadurpur.

in Tolichowki, the fire broke out at a Ford service center, gutting one car and damaging two others. In Bahadurpura, a fire reportedly broke out at what was deemed as a scarp yard.

With summer approaching, fire incidents across the city are on the rise. The fire department remains on high alert to prevent casualties and ensure buildings maintain strict fire safety measures.