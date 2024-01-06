Fire breaks out in Delhi forest area near flyover

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out near the Modi Mill flyover in the national capital on Saturday leading to a huge traffic jam in the area, according to a Fire Department official, adding that no injuries have been reported so far.

Atul Garg, the Chief of Delhi Fire Services (DFS), said that at 4:52 p.m. on Saturday, a jungle fire call was received from the Modi Mill area located on Mathura Road.

“The fire was in the forest area near Modi Mill flyover on Mathura Road and so far seven fire tenders have been rushed to the site. However, no injuries/causality has been reported,” Garg added.

Following the fire, the Delhi Traffic Police also took to ‘X’ and urged commuters to avoid the route.

“Traffic is affected on Mathura Road in the carriageway from Ashram Chowk towards Apollo Hospital as a major fire has broken out under Modi Mill Flyover alongside Mathura Road. Kindly avoid the stretch,” the Traffic police tweeted.