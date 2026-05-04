Fire engulfs 15 acres of corn field in Khammam, 30 sheep dead

Fire tenders from Khammam rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th May 2026 12:41 pm IST
Fire breaks out in a filed in Khammam
Fire breaks out in a filed in Khammam

Hyderabad: At least 30 sheep died and 15 acres of corn field were engulfed in a fire in Telangana’s Khammam district on Monday, May 4.

The incident occurred in Patarlapadu area under Chintakani Mandal. As many as 500 acres of corn sacks were gutted in the blaze and the 30 sheep were grazing the field at the time of the accident.

Fire tenders from Khammam rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. The loss is estimated at around Rs 20 lakh.

Subhan Bakery

In a video shared online, farmers and villagers were seen trying to douse the fire. Based on a complaint filed by Markfed officials, the Chintakani police registered a case and said that the incident occurred at 7 PM and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th May 2026 12:41 pm IST

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