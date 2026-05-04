Fire engulfs 15 acres of corn field in Khammam, 30 sheep dead

Hyderabad: At least 30 sheep died and 15 acres of corn field were engulfed in a fire in Telangana’s Khammam district on Monday, May 4.

The incident occurred in Patarlapadu area under Chintakani Mandal. As many as 500 acres of corn sacks were gutted in the blaze and the 30 sheep were grazing the field at the time of the accident.

Fire tenders from Khammam rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. The loss is estimated at around Rs 20 lakh.

At least 30 sheep died and 15 acres of corn field were engulfed in a fire in Telangana's Khammam district on Monday, May 4.



The incident occurred in Patarlapadu area under Chintakani Mandal. As many as 500 acres of corn sacks were gutted in the blaze and the 30 sheep were… pic.twitter.com/43g513Yth3 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 4, 2026

In a video shared online, farmers and villagers were seen trying to douse the fire. Based on a complaint filed by Markfed officials, the Chintakani police registered a case and said that the incident occurred at 7 PM and the cause of the fire is under investigation.