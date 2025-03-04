Hyderabad: In the past 24 hours, Hyderabad has witnessed three fire incidents. The latest occurred on Tuesday evening, March 4, when a fire broke out at Pathar Ka Makan, Shaik Faiz Ki Kaman, under Rein Bazar police limits.

Upon noticing the thick smoke, locals rushed to the rescue and attempted to douse the fire.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and property damage was minimal.

Fire Erupts at Pathar Ka Makan, 3rd in 24 hrs



In the past 24 hours, Hyderabad has witnessed three fire incidents. The latest occurred on Tuesday evening, March 4, when a fire broke out at Pathar Ka Makan, Shaik Faiz Ki Kaman, under Rein Bazar police limits.



Fortunately, no… pic.twitter.com/16Dx1UONuc — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 4, 2025

More details awaited.

Earlier today, a car caught fire at the Rajendranagar PVNR Expressway near pillar number 211.

The driver noticed smoke and exited safely, preventing an accident.

Also Read Video: Car catches fire on PVNR Expressway

In a similar incident, a major fire broke out at a shed under the recently opened Amberpet flyover, at Chey number cross road.

The officer confirmed that no casualties were reported. “The fire has been doused. Moreover, commuters using the flyover were not harmed. There is no need to panic,” the officer said.

There have been a number of fire accidents in Hyderabad lately. Recently, a fire broke out at a furniture warehouse in Hyderabad’s Narsingi on February 24, spreading to nearby residences and causing panic.

In another accident, a fire broke out at a disposable plates and glasses manufacturing warehouse in Kukatpally. The incident lasted for 45 minutes. Two fire engines were deployed to douse the fire. On February 21, a fire broke out at a timber depot in Hyderabad’s Karmanghat. The incident occurred at Manikanta Timber depot.

On January 24, a huge fire broke out at a wood warehouse near pillar number 111 near Hyderabad’s Gudimalkapur.