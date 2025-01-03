Video: Fire erupts at under-construction site in Hyderabad’s Kokapet

Hyderabad: A huge fire erupted at an under-construction site in Kokapet, Hyderabad on Friday, January 3. The cause remains unknown, but locals swiftly notified fire officials. Firefighters are on the scene, working to contain the flames.

No casualties have been reported yet.

Fire erupts at under-construction site in Hyderabad's Kokapet



A fire erupted at an under-construction site in Kokapet, Hyderabad, on January 3. The cause remains unknown, but locals swiftly notified fire officials. Firefighters are on the scene, working to contain the flames. pic.twitter.com/iVhfmsxzNp — Tamreen Sultana (@ta38590) January 3, 2025

Further details awaited.

On the same day, a fire broke out at the Rishika chemical godown in Dhulapally, Jeedimetla industrial area, a suburb of Hyderabad causing thick smoke and widespread panic among locals.

Also Read Video: Fire in chemical godown near Hyderabad cause panic

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No casualties have been reported yet.

Hyderabad records 2500 fire accidents in 2024, Rs 822 cr property loss

The city recorded approximately 2,500 fire accidents this year while Telangana saw a total of 7,600 accidents resulting in over 200 fatalities and property losses worth Rs 822 crore, an official of the fire department told Siasat.com.

Also Read Hyderabad records 2500 fire accidents in 2024, Rs 822 cr property loss

These incidents range from small apartment fires to commercial buildings, and factories among other things.