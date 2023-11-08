Fire incidents consume 46 lives in Hyderabad since 2019

Hyderabad: Over the years, Hyderabad district has witnessed a steep rise in the number of fire incidents. From 2019 to 2023 so far, 6,525 fire and rescue calls have been reported by the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Service Department.

These incidents resulted in a tragic loss of at least 46 lives and properties worth crores of rupees was devastated. An RTI query filed by activist Karim Ansari revealed a staggering cost of damage caused by these fire accidents, amounting to Rs 120 crore. Other expenditure on fire report summed up to Rs 52,200.

In 2023 alone, Hyderabad Fire Service Department witnessed a total of 1,092 emergency calls related to fire, categorised into 17 serious fire accidents, 26 medium fire accidents, and 986 small fire incidents. These emergencies demanded 63 rescue operations. Regrettably, three lives were lost, while 23 individuals were saved during these incidents.

The broader statistics since 2019 indicated even more alarming figures, with a total of 6,525 fire calls. Among them, 87 were related to serious fire accidents, 116 to medium fire incidents, and 6,120 to minor fires. This period saw 202 rescue operations. Property damage amounted to Rs 1,20,85,09,500, while Rs Rs 6,42,05,97,069 worth property was saved.

However, the human toll was substantial, with 28 lives tragically lost during these incidents. On the brighter side, 160 lives were successfully saved during these distressing times. When it comes to the rescue of lives, the data revealed 18 lives lost, but a remarkable 219 lives saved.

These statistics underscore the pressing need for effective fire prevention measures and swift response to such incidents to reduce the loss of lives and property damage in Hyderabad.