Fire officer Harinatha Reddy gets key post in Musi project

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has posted B Harinatha Reddy, Regional Fire Officer in the Telangana Fire Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence Department, as Director (Project Coordination) in the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL).

According to a GO issued by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (UBS) Department on June 19, Reddy has been posted against the post of General Manager (Coordination) in MRDCL on a deputation basis, on his own pay, initially for a period of one year, under FS terms and conditions.

The order follows a request from the Managing Director, MRDCL, Hyderabad, and was issued after careful examination by the government.

The Director General, Telangana Fire Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence Department, has been asked to relieve Reddy from his services immediately so that he can report to MRDCL as Director (Project Coordination) on a deputation basis.

The Managing Director, MRDCL, has been directed to take further necessary action in the matter.

The order was issued by Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary to the Government, by order and in the name of the Governor of Telangana.

The appointment comes a day after the Union Ministry of Defence granted working permission to MRDCL to take up works on 83.814 acres of defence land at Bapu Ghat for the Gandhi Sarovar Project, a key component of the Musi Riverfront Development Programme. The land, located in the Artillery Centre, Golconda, is valued at Rs 533.42 crore.

Following the clearance, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy thanked Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Army for the approval.