Firecracker ban: BRS slams BJP over ‘muzzling Hindu fest’ remark

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Saturday, November 11 slammed the Bharatiya Janata Partyá (BJP) for ‘playing petty politics’ over the ban on bursting firecrackers, after the order issued by the Telangana government.

After the Supreme Court’s recent order directing a ban on firecrackers across the nation, the Telangana government on Friday, November 10 issued orders prohibiting the bursting of crackers in public places and roads on the occasion of Diwali/Deepavali.

This move by the state government was criticised by the Telangana BJP who stated that in a bid to hamper the Hindu festivities, the state government issued the ban order.

Taking to X, the Telangana BJP stated, “This constant muzzling of Hindu festivals and celebrations is the reason to bring change in Telangana. Be it Congress or BRS they always concentrate on appeasement.”

However, the ruling BRS party responded saying, “STOP politicizing everything for petty political gains!”

STOP politicizing everything for petty political gains!



It's the honourable SUPREME COURT's directive to ALL STATES to restrict the use of firecrackers.



Complying with the directive, the police department has issued a notification.



A similar notification has been issued in… https://t.co/EvWYQfnZsh pic.twitter.com/vjBo5qACkZ — BRS Party (@BRSparty) November 11, 2023

Reiterating that the police department had issued the order, given SC’s directive to all states, the BRS pointed out that the ban notification was issued even in BJP-ruled states.

“Failing to gain people’s support, the Telangana BJP is resorting to CHEAP propaganda. Telangana people are wiser and will not fall for BJP’s hate politics,” asserted the BRS leadership.

Supreme Court’s order

As per the SC order, the fireworks on any festival, be it Diwali, Gurupurba, etc, were strictly to take place between 8 pm to 10 pm.

For Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the SC ordered the fireworks to be held between 11:55 pm and 12:30 am.

Interestingly, the Uttar Pradesh government on November 9 also issued directives on bursting firecrackers, limiting the sound level and also the timing for fireworks during Diwali.

The bursting activity was limited in UP like in any other state, following the SC orders.

Cops prohibit bursting of crackers in public places

On November 10, the Hyderabad Police issued a special order prohibiting the burning of crackers in public places from November 12 to 15.

Additionally, the cracker bursting was allowed only between 8 pm to 10 pm. “The noise level from crackers, drums, and other instruments, if any, between 8 pm to 10 pm should not exceed the permissible limits as notified by the Pollution Control Board,” said Hyderabad CP.

The official holiday for Diwali in Telangana is on November 12.