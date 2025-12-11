Fireworks banned at nightbclubs, hotels, other tourist establishments in North Goa

The prohibition applies to all nightclubs, bars and restaurants, hotels, guesthouses, resorts, beach shacks, temporary structures, event venues and entertainment establishments across North Goa, as per the order.

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 11th December 2025 10:21 am IST|   Updated: 11th December 2025 10:28 am IST
Ayodhya: Illumination and fireworks at Ram ki Pouri during Deepotsav (Diwali celebrations), in Ayodhya, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Panaji: Days after a fire at a nightclub in North Goa claimed 25 lives, the district administration has issued an order prohibiting the use of fireworks, sparklers and pyrotechnics inside tourist establishments.

The North Goa district administration issued the order on Wednesday evening as a precautionary measure following the tragic fire incident which occurred at the nightclub in Arpora around midnight on December 6.

“The order has been issued under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, prohibiting the use, bursting, ignition or operation of fireworks, sparklers, pyrotechnic effects, flame thrower-type devices, smoke generators and similar fire/smoke-producing equipment inside tourist establishments,” a senior district administration official said.

A preliminary inquiry into the devastating fire at ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in Arpora suggested that “electric firecrackers” were set off inside the premises, sparking a blaze that claimed 25 lives, officials earlier said.

