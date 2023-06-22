Firing exchange between unknown gunmen, Assam Rifles in Manipur

Shots of automatic small arms were also heard near Urangpat.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 22nd June 2023 9:44 am IST
Exchange of firing between unknown gunmen and Assam Rifles in Manipur
Manipur violence

Imphal: Exchange of fire between unknown gunmen and Assam Rifles troops was reported at North Boljang in Manipur’s Imphal West district at 5 am on Thursday, sources said.

The situation has been brought under control and combing operations to ferret out the gunmen are on.

Shots of automatic small arms were also heard near Urangpat, North of YKPI in Imphal East district, around 5.45 pm on Wednesday, sources said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
50 days since Manipur burning, PM completely failed in his duty: Cong

There were also reports of unprovoked firing by unidentified gunmen from 2 directions towards Harothel around 5.30 pm. The situation was brought under control around 7.30 pm, sources added.

Sources added that the Sawonbung-YKPI road remained blocked at multiple locations by the women activists on Wednesday.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 22nd June 2023 9:44 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button