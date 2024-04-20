Firing outside Salman’s residence: Lawrence Bishnoi, brother declared `wanted accused’ in case

On April 16, police arrested Gupta and Pal from Bhuj in Gujarat. Pal allegedly fired the shots while Gupta was riding the motorbike, officials claimed.

Firing outside Salman Khan's home: 2 persons arrested from Gujarat
One of the shooters identified as Vishal, a resident of Gurugram, has over six criminal cases (Instagram)

Mumbai: Mumbai police has declared jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi as “wanted accused” in connection with the incident of firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence here, an official said on Saturday.

Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, arrested in the case earlier this week, were allegedly receiving instructions from the two Bishnoi brothers, he said.

While Lawrence Bishnoi is lodged in the Sabarmati central prison in Gujarat in another case, his brother is believed to be in Canada or the US, the official said, adding that Mumbai Police is likely to seek Lawrence’s custody soon.

The crime branch of police, which is investigating the case, has added Indian Penal Code sections 506 (2) (criminal intimidation with a threat to cause death or serious injury) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information to shield offender) to the First Information Report (FIR), the official further informed.

Police had registered the FIR under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) after two motorbike-borne men fired at Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, Salman Khan’s residence, in the early morning of April 14.

A Facebook post taking responsibility for the attack, created in the name of Anmol Bishnoi, surfaced after the incident.

The IP address from where the post had been uploaded was traced to Portugal, the official said. Notably, it had been uploaded three hours before the firing incident. The Facebook account in Anmol’s name was created by using a foreign mobile number, the police official added.

