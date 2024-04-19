Video: Salman Khan jets off to Dubai, spotted in bulletproof car

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan jetted off to Dubai on Friday morning, accompanied by high security arrangements at Mumbai airport. The actor’s visit to Dubai comes shortly after he announced the launch of his fitness equipment brand ‘Being Strong’ in the emirate.

Salman Khan, popularly known as Bhaijaan, was seen at Mumbai airport where he arrived in a Nissan Patrol SUV, which he acquired in 2023. Notably, the bulletproof vehicle was imported from Dubai, chosen by Salman for enhanced security measures.

In a recent video shared on April 15, Salman Khan showcased the features of his fitness brand and expressed his enthusiasm about its availability in Dubai. He wrote, “So happy to share that my fitness equipment brand Being Strong will now be available at Diamondz by @danubeproperties in Dubai!”

On April 14, an alarming incident occurred outside Salman’s residence, Galaxy Apartments, in Mumbai. Gunfire was reported in the vicinity during the early hours of Sunday, with two individuals on a motorcycle firing shots outside his apartment. According to CNN News18, three shots were discharged into the air.

Following the incident, the security around Salman’s house has tightened and two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.