Firoze Shakir: The saffron clad ‘Sufi’ photographer of Bombay

Hyderabad: Street photography today is a lot more accessible thanks to smart phones and also due to social media and the easy access to technology. But back when the internet was still a novelty and going viral was not really a thing, Bombay-based photographer Firoze Shakir had his work stand out thanks to gritty images of his city and the raw simplicity of his subjects.

From Shia Muslim Muharram processions to the Kumbh Mela, Firoze Shakir has travelled far for his love of photography to capture the lives through images of people he thought needed to be seen. His photos and Youtube videos which lakhs of views, also feature the transgender community, beggars and the dirty streets of Bandra – a stark reality in the face of the glitzy and glamorous Bombay mostly seen in the media – where he grew up and still lives.

As a tribute, Firoze Shakir’s photos will be on display and for sale at Hyderabad’s Lamakaan on October 19 from 10:30 a.m. onwards as a tribute to his work, and also to help him raise funds for medical bills. He is currently undergoing treatment for ailments linked to diabetic complications.

From Bollywood costume designer to street photography

Originally a tailor, Firoze Shakir at his heyday worked at the prestigious Bada Saab which designed clothes for actors like Amitabh Bachhan, Govinda, Danny Denzongpa, Shatrughan Sinha etc. He eventually went on to become a Bollywood costume designer who made costumes for back-to-back hits like Coolie No 1, Biwi No 1, Aunty No 1, Chal Mere Bhai, Gambler and other movies.

Firoze Shakir with Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan back in the day.

“I have been in Bollywood because my dad was a designer. He used to made clothes of actors like Dev Anand at a place called N Swami Rao. After my school, I joined Elphinstone college for commerce, even though I am a creative guy. I did the Kabir Bedi campaign for Vimal in the 1980s as well,” said Firoze Shakir, who is a known name amongst Bollywood celebrities.

Also Read Hyderabad: Mahboob Radio Service and the challenge of saving heritage

Often clad in saffron, and otherwise in eye-catching clothes, the Bombay man decided to take up photography in the early 2000s, which eventually also led him to becoming a Youtube sensation as well for a brief time thanks to his unique subjects and perspective.

“I had three great gurus – the late KG Maheshwari, Prof BW Jatkar of the JJ School of Arts and Mr Malushte. All three are dead now. I met them through a very famous camera club called the Photographic Society of India,” recalled Firoze Shakir.

Stating that he did not want to make money through photography, Firoze Shakir said that he wanted to show his subjects without any flaws. “Being a Shia Muslim, I wanted to show why Shias bleed (during Muharram processions). I wanted to show Sufis, Buddhism, etc without any flaws. I covered five to six Kumbh melas, I have been to Kashi, where Aghoris play Holi with the dead,” the Bombay photographer recalled.

Firoze Shakir today may not be able to capture Bombay like he used to, but his photos are fondly remembered by many from his city thanks to his unique perspective.