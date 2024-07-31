Hyderabad: Mahboob Radio Service and the challenge of saving heritage

Hyderabad: Monuments are often built to last forever, or at least are built with the intention to last. These edifices are the more obvious markers of our heritage in cities. However, we often overlook the importance of everyday places that also are an equally important part of our culture and heritage. And oftentimes, without anyone doing anything, fate puts such places at the crossroads of extinction.

When I first visited Mahboob Radio Service, it was very nonchalant. It was in fact during a heritage walk early on a Saturday morning about seven or eight years ago and I never really thought much of it. However, I eventually went back, and kept returning as many times as I could because of the immensely important significance it holds for Hyderabad and the legacy of its heritage.

As I began peeling back layers of its history, I understood one thing: that Mahboob Radio Service is special. It became that by just existing and its owners doing what they do with dedication – fixing vintage radios. And of course, as any other typical old establishment, it had one owner who was a tough nut to crack. That would be Mr Moinuddin.

His elder brother Mujeebuddin (below) who I met several times in the past unfortunately passed away a few years ago. In fact, when he was no more, I suddenly realised that Mahboob Radio Servie may not be there anymore when Mr Moinuddin is gone in the future. That sinking feeling has hit me harder after I learnt in recent times that Mr Moinuddin, who is 74 years old, suffered a stroke in recent times.

Thankfully, he recovered and is back in the store fixing old radios as he always did. When we mourn the loss of our heritage in Hyderabad, it is usually when monuments are destroyed. And in the case of Mahboob Radio Service, it also may not survive and carry forward its legacy if there is no one to carry it forward.

By simply continuing to fix vintage radios regardless of how much technology advanced over decades, the place has managed to remain permanently locked in time. Mahboob Radio Service needs to survive. Establishments like these are part of the city’s soul, and the death of such places is in fact a great loss to our cultural heritage.

Nothing except a collective effort can save such places. In this case, I am not sure how that would work, but perhaps this is the time for the city and its lovers to think about what can be done.

How it began

The store originally goes back to about a century ago, when it was situated at Dabeerpura in the Old City of Hyderabad.

Shaik Mahboob, the original proprietor, was selling other things which he would bring from Bombay, until he one day brought back a radio unit to sell. Thus was born Mahboob Radio Service. Soon he along with another person began repairing and selling radio sets. The shop eventually shifted to its current location at Chatta Bazar in 1948.

“I was in fact a motor repairman earlier. I started running Mahboob Radio Service after my father passed away in 1996,” Mr Moinuddin (above) told me during one of our several conversations over the years. Oftentimes he’d laugh and tell me how he refused to entertain ‘pesky’ people. But I came to this stage of comfort with him also after years of spending time with him. As of now, his nephew Mr Majeeduddin is also helping out to fix the old radios. So perhaps there is hope.

I think more people from Hyderabad should spend time loitering at legacy places like these so that it creates a bond. There is no point in writing obituaries and having only memories remaining of such places, because the more important job we have is to save our heritage instead of mourning it. Here’s to hoping that Mahboob Radio survives and thrives.