Hyderabad: A total of 22 FIRs have been registered against commuters for wrong-side driving in various locations on Saturday in Hyderabad.

The action was taken after Cyberabad Traffic Police decided to crack down on wrong-side driving.

As of June 22, Cyberabad Traffic Police have registered a total of 122 FIRs and apprehended 631 vehicles for wrong-side driving offenses in Hyderabad.