First Andhra Pradesh Assembly session likely from June 21

Amaravati: The first session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, after the TDP-led coalition came to power in the state, is likely to commence on June 21.

Though initially it was decided to convene from June 24, it has been advanced to Friday, said a TDP source on Wednesday.

Also Read Pawan Kalyan assumes office as Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister

Senior TDP leader G Butchaiah Chowdary is likely to officiate the first session as the pro-tem speaker, the source said.

The two-day session is expected to witness the swearing-in of MLAs and also the election of speaker and deputy speaker.

The NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena formed the new government in the southern state after sweeping the 2024 polls.