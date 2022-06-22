First batch of Haj pilgrims from Gaza arrive in Makkah

The first batch of Haj pilgrims from the Gaza Strip arrived at Jeddah International Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, amid great satisfaction with the facilities provided by the Egyptian and Saudi authorities, the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reported.

The first batch consists of 736 female and male Haj pilgrims arrived from Gaza Strip, Palestine. The pilgrims were presented with flowers, gifts and souvenirs upon arrival.

صور: طلائع حجاج فلسطين من قطاع غزة يصلون إلى الأراضي السعودية، لأداء مناسك الحج. pic.twitter.com/WvS1UigAZQ — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 22, 2022

The Ministry of Interior in Gaza announced, on Wednesday, the departure of the second group of pilgrims from the Gaza Strip, through the Rafah land crossing in the southern Gaza Strip.

The crews of the General Authority for Crossing and Borders, with the support of the Ministry of Interior and National Security, arranged buses foe the pilgrims, for their departure towards the Egyptian side of the crossing.

صور| الصحة بغزة تقوم بعملية التطعيم والتثقيف للفوج الثاني من حجاج بيت الله الحرام قبيل مغادرتهم عبر معبر رفح صباح اليوم. pic.twitter.com/92egtnn4mN — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 22, 2022

On April 9, 2022, the ministry announced that one million international and domestic pilgrims will be given permission to perform Haj this year.

Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it. 2020 and 2021 witnessed an exceptional season for Haj and in consideration of the “COVID-19” pandemic.