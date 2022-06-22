Haj 2022: Emirates to operate special flights from India, 11 countries

With the significant demand for air travel during Haj, Emirates Airlines, the leading airline in Dubai, is deploying extra flights to ensure more connectivity for the scores of pilgrims making their way to the Holy City of Makkah.

Emirates will operate 31 additional flights to Jeddah and double daily flights to Madinah from June 23 to July 20.

This year, Emirates has seen strong demand for Haj travel from

Indonesia

Pakistan

India

Bangladesh

Nigeria

Turkey

Egypt

Ethiopia

Malaysia

UK

US

UAE and

Algeria

Pilgrim-centric experience with Emirates

Given the significance of the once-in-a-lifetime Haj experience, the airline’s teams have been working hard to ensure that every detail of the pilgrim’s experience is aligned with the tenets of their faith.

On the ground in Dubai, Emirates has a special Haj airport team to help manage check-in, and transfers, and helping to facilitate a seamless and convenient on-ground experience for Haj pilgrims. Emirates has also set up dedicated check-in and transfer counters for Haj passengers transiting in Dubai.

For Haj travellers having a long layover in Dubai before continuing on to Jeddah or Madinah, dedicated teams are on hand to escort those groups and support them on all of their arrival formalities.

According to Emirates, a flight from Dubai to Jeddah currently costs around Dirham 1,520. The airline is charging around Dirham 1,400 for flights to Madinah.

New Delhi-Jeddah flights cost between Dirham 1,000-Dirham 1,500.

From the moment pilgrims step onto the aircraft, a range of initiatives have been planned in keeping with the values and traditions of the Haj journey.

Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it. 2020 and 2021 witnessed an exceptional season for Haj, and in consideration of the “COVID-19” pandemic one million international and domestic pilgrims will perform Haj this year.

Haj 2022 officially begins on the 8th of Dhul-Hijjah and ends on the 13th day of the same Islamic month. This year it falls between July 7 to 12.