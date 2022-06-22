Saudia Airlines offers new baggage transport service for Haj pilgrims

Riyadh: The flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, based in Jeddah, Saudia is offering a new luggage service for its Haj customers travelling on international flights, collecting luggage from their hotel or other accommodation to the correct airport baggage centre before they arrive.

The luggage will be picked up from their residences in Makkah and Madinah 24 hours prior to their flights home.

The new service will help pilgrims head to the airport without needing to carry or check-in their luggage themselves, the carrier said in a statement late Sunday.

Saudia offers other services to ensure ease of travel for pilgrims, such as the issuance of Haj pilgrims’ boarding passes and luggage tags to eliminate the possibility of luggage jams and crowding at the airport prior to the Haj pilgrims’ return trips home.

These services are part of Saudia’s continued efforts to make both Haj and Umrah trips as convenient as possible, the airline said.

The carrier also launched another initiative—a new awareness campaign, in six languages, intended to inform pilgrims on the guidelines for the carry-on luggage to ensure a safe and seamless journey.

The campaign covers all aspects of luggage handling with clearly illustrated content located at more than 20 international and domestic stations, as well as hotels, camps, and Holy Sites in Makkah and Madinah.

The campaign’s content alerts pilgrims against carrying fluids of any type, including Zamzam water, in their luggage and stresses that all luggage should be organized and packed with precaution to eliminate the possibility of any inconveniences.

Those passengers willing to utilize the facility can contact the service via e-mail or WhatsApp.

Those from Makkah should contact either through email at hajjm1@jed-sa.com or via WhatsApp service at +966515223812.

hajjS1@jed-sa.com and +966515223813 are the email and contact details for the passengers from Madinah.