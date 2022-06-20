Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 travel restrictions to India, 3 other countries

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 20th June 2022 5:34 pm IST
Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 travel restrictions to India, 3 other countries
Representative Image

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Monday lifted travel restrictions on its citizens travelling to and from India and three other countries, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The other three countries are:

  • Turkey
  • Ethiopia
  • Vietnam

The decision by Ministry of interior, is based on the follow-up to the epidemiological situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and what the competent health authorities have submitted regarding the global epidemiological situation.

MS Education Academy

On May 23, Saudi Arabia banned its citizens from travelling to India and 15 other countries following a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The list of countries banned—

  • Lebanon
  • Syria
  • Turkey
  • Iran
  • Afghanistan
  • India
  • Yemen
  • Somalia
  • Ethiopia
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Libya
  • Indonesia
  • Vietnam
  • Armenia
  • Russia
  • Venezuela

On Monday, June 13, Saudi Arabia announced the lifting of precautionary and preventive measures related to combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, June 18, Saudi’s Directorate General of Passports (Jawazat) announced that expatriates could enter and leave the kingdom without requiring them to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button