Saudi Arabia lifts COVID-19 travel restrictions to India, 3 other countries

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Monday lifted travel restrictions on its citizens travelling to and from India and three other countries, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The other three countries are:

Turkey

Ethiopia

Vietnam

The decision by Ministry of interior, is based on the follow-up to the epidemiological situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and what the competent health authorities have submitted regarding the global epidemiological situation.



رفع تعليق سفر المواطنين المباشر أو غير المباشر إلى كل من إثيوبيا وتركيا وفيتنام والهند.https://t.co/JwlCf84jmb#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/pkO9Ig67W9 — واس العام (@SPAregions) June 20, 2022

On May 23, Saudi Arabia banned its citizens from travelling to India and 15 other countries following a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The list of countries banned—

Lebanon

Syria

Turkey

Iran

Afghanistan

India

Yemen

Somalia

Ethiopia

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Libya

Indonesia

Vietnam

Armenia

Russia

Venezuela

On Monday, June 13, Saudi Arabia announced the lifting of precautionary and preventive measures related to combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, June 18, Saudi’s Directorate General of Passports (Jawazat) announced that expatriates could enter and leave the kingdom without requiring them to be vaccinated against COVID-19.