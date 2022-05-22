Saudi Arabia bans citizens from travelling to India, 15 other countries

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has banned its citizens from travelling to India and 15 other countries, another outbreak of the COVID-19 cases.

According to Saudi’s Directorate General of Passports (Jawazat), the countries to which citizens are prohibited from travelling are— Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, India, Yemen, Somalia, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Indonesia, Vietnam, Armenia, Russia Al-Bayda and Venezuela.

كورونا فين وانتم فين

لازلتم مصدقين انه فيه كورونا — أحمد عبدالله باكثير (@ahmedbaktheer84) May 21, 2022

The decision of the Saudi authorities comes in conjunction with the announcement of several countries in light of another COVID-19 outbreak, led by China, which announced the imposition of quarantine in several cities inhabited by millions of residents due to the high number of COVID-19 infections.

The wave of spikes in COVID-19 cases returned to the fore again in Saudi Arabia, where medical authorities recorded 621 new cases of COVID-19 on May 17.

Turkey, is included in the list of countries to which Saudi citizens are prevented from travelling. The Turkish Ministry of Health on Saturday, recorded 1,264 new infections of COVID-19, after conducting about 138,000 examinations, across the country.

At the beginning of this month, Saudi Airlines restarted the operation of its commercial flights to Istanbul, after a hiatus of nearly two years due to the restrictions imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19.