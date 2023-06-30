First batch of ‘Made in Telangana’ garments exported to New York

Hyderabad: The garments manufactured in the Sircilla for the first time have directly been exported to New York by Green Needle, a manufacturing unit in the Sircilla Apparel Park.

Through the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai, approximately 1.17 lakh boxes made of GAP organic cotton are ready for the first delivery.

Taking to Twitter, state Industries minister KT Rama Rao tweeted the information about the export.

“Happy to share that the first direct export cargo has been shipped by GREEN NEEDLE —the first factory at the Sircilla Apparel park for first customer—Gap organic Cotton boxers on their way to New York via JNPT at Mumbai,” he tweeted

“All Made In SIRCILLA/Telangana/India. May millions more follow” Rao added.

Happy to share that the first direct export cargo has been shipped by GREEN NEEDLE —the first factory at the Sircilla Apparel park for first customer—Gap organic Cotton boxers on their way to New York via JNPT at Mumbai



All Made In SIRCILLA/Telangana/India 👏



May millions more… pic.twitter.com/crNsKWsTVb — KTR (@KTRBRS) June 29, 2023

Also Read Telangana: KCR to distribute Podu land documents to beneficiaries

The apparel park was established in Sircilla on about 60 acres for the manufacturing of garments under the direction of Gokaldas Images Private Limited. The Green Needle has likewise set up its unit in the apparel park with clothing brand GAP being one of its clients.

The Apparel Park has employed around 10,000 people with 80 percent of employees being women, particularly the handloom workers.