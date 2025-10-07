First batch of Telangana’s Tourism police begins training

Hyderabad: The first-ever batch of Telangana’s ‘Tourism Police’ begun its training at the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM) in Gachibowli on Monday, October 7.

The batch consists of 80 personnel who will be deployed across the state to assist visitors, maintain law and order, and provide facilitation services at key destinations such as Amrabad, Somasila, Ananthagiri, Ramappa, Yadagirigutta, Pochampally, Buddhavanam, Bhadrachalam, and Hyderabad.

“In a significant initiative to strengthen tourist safety and enhance visitor experience across Telangana, the Police Department, in coordination with the Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture Department, has deployed trained Tourist Police personnel at major destinations in the state,” stated Mahesh M Bhagwat, IPS.

The tourism police will be trained in soft skills, tourist facilitation, public guidance, festival and crowd management, emergency preparedness, communication and coordination, ethics, and cyber awareness.

Telangana now has one of the biggest Tourism Police forces in India and has joined 14 other states in the initiative, said a press release.

“Kerala was the first to launch the initiative in 2010. Across India, there are over 600 Tourist Police, while globally, around 60 countries have 20,000-plus Tourist Police. Telangana now joins this elite group.” it added.