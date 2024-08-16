First confirmed female contestant of Bigg Boss 18: Name, photos

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is gearing up for a grand start, with the show currently in the pre-production stage. The makers are busy approaching some big names from the entertainment world, and fans are eagerly awaiting the new season, which is expected to begin in the first week of October. Superstar Salman Khan is all set to return as the host.

Several names from the industry who are expected to take part in Bigg Boss 18 are doing rounds on internet. Among the rumored contestants, one name has now been confirmed.

Kashish Kapoor In Bigg Boss 18

Splitsvilla 15 fame Kashish Kapoor has officially addressed the reports regarding her participation in Bigg Boss 18. During an Instagram live session, when a fan asked, “Bigg Boss Mein Aap Aaoge (Will you come to Bigg Boss)?” Kashish surprised everyone by replying, “Yes.”

This confirmation is significant because Bigg Boss contestants are typically not allowed to reveal their participation before the show’s premiere, as they usually sign a non-disclosure agreement. Kashish’s early announcement has caught fans by surprise and has already stirred excitement for the upcoming season.

Other Rumoured Contestants

In addition to Kashish Kapoor, several other celebrities are rumored to be joining the Bigg Boss 18 lineup, including Isha Kopikar, Shiney Ahuja, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Patel, Sameera Reddy, Surbhi Jyoti, Pooja Sharma, Shoaib Ibrahim, and Dalljiet Kaur.

Are you excited to see Kashish on the show? Let us know in the comments below.