Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is around the corner and excitement among fans is all time high. The show gearing up for its third season and fans are eager to learn which celebrities from television, film, and YouTube will grace the infamous house this year.

Reports suggest that Bigg Boss OTT 3 is slated to commence in June and will run for over two months. The buzz around the show is expected to escalate with the release of its first promo by the end of May, following the conclusion of IPL 2024. Notably, Bigg Boss OTT 3 will be available exclusively on Jio Cinema, requiring viewers to subscribe for access.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants Names

Earlier insights hinted at Adnaan Shaikh and Pankit Thakker being the first two confirmed contestants of the upcoming season. Now, we have an interesting update on the third confirmed contestant, speculated to be the first female participant.

Punjabi Actress Delbar Arya Joins Show?

Punjabi cinema has often been represented in previous seasons of Bigg Boss, with stars like Shehnaaz Gill, Jasmin Bhasin, and Sara Gurpal making memorable appearances. Adding to this lineage, it’s rumored that Punjabi actress Delbar Arya is set to step into the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Delbar Arya, known for her roles in Punjabi movies and appearances in Hindi music videos, has reportedly captured the interest of the show producers. However, she is currently being tight lipped regarding her participation in the show and might soon surprise her fans with an official announcement.

Which celebrity are you wishing to see as contestant in BB OTT 3? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.