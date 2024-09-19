First confirmed finalist of Bigg Boss Telugu 8, name leaked

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, has been creating waves among Telugu reality TV fans ever since its premiere. Now in its third week, the show saw 14 contestants enter the house, with two eliminations so far already — Shekar Basha and Bezwada Bebakka. This leaves 12 contestants still vying for the coveted title.

As the season progresses, fans are deeply engaged in discussions about the contestants’ strategies and who will face elimination this week. However, a new update circulating on social media has stirred up controversy and surprise among viewers.

Soniya Akula: Confirmed Finalist of Bigg Boss Telugu 8?

A popular social media page, Telugu Bigg Boss Stars, known for its accurate and reliable updates on the show every season, claims that Soniya Akula is one of the confirmed finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 8. The page claims that Sonia will definitely make it to the top 5.

While many viewers have often expressed dissatisfaction with her gameplay, inside sources suggest that Soniya is being backed by the show’s makers, leading to accusations of bias.

Who is Soniya Akula?

Sonia Akula is a rising star in Telugu cinema who made her debut in the 2019 film George Reddy. She gained more recognition after starring in Ram Gopal Varma’s 2020 thriller Coronavirus, directed by Agasthya Manju, where her performance received critical acclaim. Her most recent film, Aasha Encounter, was released in 2022.

Sonia also enjoys a strong fanbase on social media, boasting 185K followers on Instagram. Her popularity outside the Bigg Boss house has certainly played a role in keeping her in the spotlight.

Does She Deserve a Place in the Finals?

While her fanbase is significant, the buzz around Sonia’s potential spot in the finals is sure to spark divided opinions. Majority of fans already feel her presence in the house hasn’t been as impactful compared to other contestants.

With the competition heating up, it remains to be seen whether Sonia can prove herself and live up to the expectations placed upon her.

Do you think Sonia deserves to be in the finals? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.