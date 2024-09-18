First contestant to get evicted from Karan Johar’s The Traitors

Mumbai: The Indian adaptation of the globally popular reality show The Traitors has officially kicked off, with Bollywood’s renowned host Karan Johar taking charge. Announced on Tuesday, the show has generated considerable buzz among fans eager to see the desi twist on this intriguing format.

Currently in production, The Traitors India is filming in the picturesque city of Jaisalmer. The show features 20 celebrity contestants from various sectors of the Indian entertainment industry.

Raj Kundra Gets Evicted From The Traitors

The competition has already seen its first elimination. Sources from the set confirm that Raj Kundra is the first contestant to be walk out of the show.

Contestants List

Out of the 20 original contestants, 13 names have been revealed, leaving 7 still under wraps. Following Raj Kundra’s exit, 19 contestants remain in the competition. The confirmed list of contestants includes:

Karan Kundrra

Jannat Zubair

Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra

Jasmine Bhasin

Rapper Raftaar

Comedian Harsh Gujral

Uorfi Javed

Sahil Salathia

Ashish Vidyarthi

Sudhanshu Pandey

Fashion Critic Sufi

Anshula Kapoor

The Traitors, which promises a blend of strategy, intrigue, and celebrity drama, is set to continue its 14-day shoot in Jaisalmer. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of more details and episodes as the competition heats up. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.