First Doordarshan Telugu news anchor Shanti Swaroop passes away

Hyderabad: Shanti Swaroop, the first Telugu newsreader on Doordarshan, has passed away after being admitted to Yashoda Hospital in the city two days ago due to a heart attack. He was 70 years old.

Shanti Swaroop, who became the first Telugu news reader, started reading news on television on November 14, 1983. He was renowned for his unique style of reading news without a teleprompter and was a beloved figure in Telugu households for many years before retiring in 2011.

Throughout his career, Shanti Swaroop received numerous accolades, including the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award. He leaves behind his wife and two sons.

Shanti Swaroop’s legacy will be remembered for his distinctive news delivery, which made him a household name in Telugu households. His style of reading news without a teleprompter was unique and influential, making him a respected figure in the industry.

Condolences poured in from a diverse range of notable individuals, spanning various fields and industries.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy expressed condolences on his demise.