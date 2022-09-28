First-ever Dubai Metaverse Assembly kicks off at Museum of the Future

Abu Dhabi: First-ever Dubai Metaverse Assembly kicked off on Wednesday, September 28 at the Museum of the Future and AREA 2071, Emirates Towers, Dubai.

The two-day event supports the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for technology and innovation to drive positive change for humanity.

On Wednesday, Dubai Crown Prince took to Twitter and wrote, “I attended the Dubai Metaverse Assembly at the Museum of the Future today. More than 500 global experts are in Dubai to design the future of the metaverse and explore its potential applications. Dubai remains a global hub for testing and developing future technologies.”

The assembly, which was launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of DFF, welcomed over 500 global experts and over 40 specialised organisations discussing, exploring and shaping the future of metaverse.

Many international organisations and companies will participate in the assembly, including the World Economic Forum, META, Binance, MasterCard, The Sandbox, Bedu, PwC, Accenture, BCG Digital Ventures, Dubai Blockchain Center, and DeCentraland, among others, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The assembly will also witness participation from government entities and local organisations, such as the Dubai International Financial Centre, VARA, Majid Al Futtaim, DAMAC and Dubai Digital, among others, with the aim of evaluating national projects and exchanging experiences on the Metaverse.

The Dubai Metaverse Assembly offers an exceptional and unique experience to Dubai Government employees where they can attend its sessions and various activities in the new metaverse world.

Dubai Metaverse’s strategy aims to add 4 billion dollars to Dubai’s GDP, support 40,000 virtual jobs by 2030 and attract 1,000 companies specializing in Blockchain and Metaverse technologies to transform Dubai into one of the world’s 10 largest Metaverse economies.

What is the Metaverse?

The metaverse is where people, represented by avatars or 3D shapes, can interact in virtual worlds.

It is part of Web3, the next evolutionary step of the Internet, with blockchain, decentralization, openness, and increased user utility among its core components.

