First-ever statue of Mahatma Gandhi unveiled in Sultanate of Oman

Muscat: India’s Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday unveiled the first ever statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Indian Embassy in Oman.

V Muraleedharan unveiled the statue in the presence of Indian Ambassador to Oman Amit Narang and other leading personalities of the Indian diaspora.

“Honored to unveil the first ever Mahatma Gandhi statue in Oman at the @Indemb_Muscat premises. Mahatma’s message of courage, truth & brotherhood is more relevant than ever today. The statue will honor his abiding legacy for the world,” Muraleedharan tweeted.

The life-size bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi is the first of its kind in Oman and confirms the historical ties between Oman and India. The statue was sculpted by the famous Indian artist Naresh Kumawat.

Muraleedharan also inaugurated newly-designed Indian library at the embassy and painting exhibition ‘India and Oman, a political journey’ by Indian artist Sedunath Prabhakaran.

V Muraleedharan, is on a two-day official visit, arrived in Oman on Monday, October 3.

Earlier on Monday, the Minister said in a tweet, “Arrived in Muscat for a 2-day visit to Oman to deepen the political engagement between both the countries. Look forward to discussions with Omani leadership and interaction with the diverse cross-section of our diaspora.”

Omani-Indian cooperation in the field of news and information exchange

The Sultanate of Oman on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian agency “Asian News International” in the fields of news and information exchange.

The signing of the agreement came between the Oman News Agency, represented by Director-General and Editor-in-Chief Ibrahim bin Saif Al-Azri, and the Indian “Asian News International”, represented by the Indian Ambassador to Muscat, Amit Narang, in the presence of the Indian Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.