First Faculty Induction Programme ends at MANUU; it spread over 95 sessions over one month

Hyderabad: “Do brainstorming with your students and do justice with your students. There are disruptive technologies both within the classroom and outside but harness them productively for your classrooms,” said Professor Saneem Fatima, Director, UGC-HRDC, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) at the conclusion of a Faculty Induction Programme held on Tuesday.

According to a press release from MANUU PR Department the First Faculty Induction Programme (FIP) conducted online from 3rd July concluded successfully.

The programme stretched over a month and involved more than 50 participants from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Odisha. Faculty Induction Programmes, formerly known as Orientation Programme (OP), is compulsory for all assistant professors within the first four years of their joining the service. The newly recruited teachers are given training in classroom teaching, student psychology, and academic writing. They are also sensitized about plagiarism and academic integrity etc.

Earlier in the day, while delivering a lecture on the NEP, Professor Dr. Jayanti Das, from the University of Calcutta, said that an increase in funding was required to meet the challenges of higher education. ‘It is equally important to stem the rate of dropouts,’ she pointed out.

Resource persons from various universities and institutions were invited to deliver lectures and conduct hands-on training.

Participants Shaik Tamanna, Soppari Pavan Kumar, and Narsingu Kotaiah also spoke on the occasion.

The entire programme consisted of 95 sessions involving 54 resource persons from some of the best institutes in India. The UGC-HRDC at Maulana Azad National Urdu University was recently deemed as the third best in the country.