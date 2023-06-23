First female contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 is..

Mumbai: As the first ever Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 hosted by Salman Khan approaches, a sense of apprehension fills the air as the contestants face the looming fear of the first elimination. This week, four contestants have been nominated for possible eviction, intensifying the competition within the house.

The nominated contestants are — Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani, Bebika Dhurve and Avinash Sachdev.

In the midst of this tense atmosphere, the latest voting trends results have emerged on Twitter indicating that Bebika has received a relatively lower percentage of votes compared to the other three contestants. Jiya is leading the votes followed by Avinash and Palak.

It appears that Bebika’s recent clash with Abhishek has garnered her some negative attention, leading to a potential divide in public opinion. Viewers are also quite irritated with her game and the way she plays ‘sympathy card’.

If these voting results turn out to be true, in that case, Bebika will become the second contestant to walk out of the show after Puneet Superstar who was evicted within 24hrs of the show’s premiere due to his unruly behaviour.

Is it going to be an end for Bebika Dhurve’s journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2 this weekend? Comment your thoughts below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.