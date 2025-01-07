First finalist of Bigg Boss 18 as per viewers

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 finale is around the corner and contestants Vivian Dsena and Chum Darang have emerged as the top contenders for the coveted ‘Ticket to Finale.’ And now, all eyes are on who among these two celebrities will manage to grab the title of ‘first finalist’ of BB 18.

This development has ignited discussions among fans, many of whom believe that both contestants have demonstrated exceptional dedication since day one and are deserving of a spot in the finale. However, majority of them are saying Chum Darang will become the first finalist of Bigg Boss 18.

Fans’ react.

The anticipation is palpable as viewers eagerly await the official announcement of the first finalist. Notably, during the grand premiere, host Salman Khan revealed that Bigg Boss had predicted Vivian Dsena and Alice Kaushik as the top two finalists of the season. With Alice’s earlier eviction, all eyes are now on Vivian to see if this prediction will come to fruition.

Currently 9 contestants are left in the house. A double elimination is expected this week. 3 Contestants are nominated for the eviction round — Rajat Dalal, Chahat Pandey and Shrutika Arjun. Bigg Boss 18 grand finale will happen on January 19.

🚨 Nominated Contestants for this week



Rajat Dalal

Chahat Pandey &

Shrutika



Comments – Who will EVICT? — BiggBoss24x7 (@BB24x7_) January 5, 2025

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.