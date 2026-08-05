Mumbai: The buzz around Bigg Boss 20 has already begun, and the latest image doing the rounds on social media has sent fans into a frenzy. A photo claiming to offer the first glimpse of the Bigg Boss 20 house has gone viral, with many believing it could be the set for Salman Khan’s upcoming season.

The leaked image features a massive courtyard with towering arches, prison-style grills, staircases and a giant eye installation at the centre, an obvious nod to the iconic Bigg Boss logo. Fans have also pointed out its resemblance to the set of The 50, which was reportedly designed by the same creative team, further fuelling speculation.

While the makers have not confirmed whether the viral picture is indeed the official Bigg Boss 20 house, it has already sparked excitement online. If the image turns out to be genuine, the upcoming season could feature one of the show’s most unique and visually striking house designs yet.

Bigg Boss 20 is all set to premiere on September 6, with Salman Khan returning as host. The makers are yet to unveil the official house or announce the final list of contestants, keeping fans eagerly waiting for more updates.