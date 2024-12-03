First glimpse of Pushpa 3, photo and official title leaked online

Hyderabad: The excitement for the Pushpa franchise has just reached a whole new level! Even before the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, fans have been treated to some incredible news—Pushpa 3: The Rampage is officially happening.

This exciting update was teased with a photo of the Pushpa 2 team from the editing room. A post-credits scene in Pushpa 2 reportedly gives fans a sneak peek of what’s to come in the third part. Social media exploded with the news, and fans can’t stop speculating about what The Rampage might bring.

The journey of Pushpa Raj has been nothing short of epic. The first film, Pushpa: The Rise, introduced audiences to the fearless and fiery character of Pushpa, played by Allu Arjun. The sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, promises to take the story to new heights as Pushpa cements his reign. Now, with Pushpa 3, the stakes are set to get even higher.

The title The Rampage hints at intense drama, powerful action, and perhaps the final chapter of Pushpa’s journey. Fans are already imagining larger-than-life sequences and emotional payoffs that will leave a lasting impression.

Social media is buzzing with hashtags like #Pushpa3TheRampage, and the excitement is through the roof. With Pushpa 2 hitting theaters on December 5, 2024, the confirmation of a third part has only added to the frenzy.