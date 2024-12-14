First glimpse of Vivian’s wife Nouran Aly from Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 fans are in for a treat as one of the most talked-about contestants, Vivian Dsena, is set to receive an emotional surprise in today’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode. His wife, Nouran Aly, will make her first-ever television appearance to interact with him and provide game tips and insights.

This much-awaited moment has created a buzz among fans, with many speculating that Nouran’s presence could be a turning point for Vivian in the game.

Known for her strong support of her husband, Nouran has been actively voicing her opinions about the show on her social media. She frequently shares photos and videos of the Sirf Tum actor, rallying support for him while addressing day-to-day happenings in the house.

A former entertainment journalist, Nouran first met Vivian during an interview. Their professional encounter soon turned personal, blossoming into a love story that culminated in their marriage in 2023.

Nouran’s appearance on Bigg Boss 18 will mark her official television debut, and fans are eager to see the couple’s heartfelt reunion.

Recently, in a candid conversation with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Vivian expressed how much he misses his wife and daughters. He revealed that the separation has often left him feeling anxious, making Nouran’s surprise visit all the more meaningful.

Fans have been buzzing with excitement since news of Nouran’s appearance surfaced. Many believe she will provide Vivian with the clarity and motivation he has been seeking, possibly reigniting his drive to win the competition.