First grain shipment leaves Ukraine for Yemen: UN

Sanaa: A ship chartered by the World Food Programme (WFP) carrying 37,000 metric tonne of wheat left the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Yuznhy for Yemen, the UN agency said in a statement.

“This is the second maritime shipment of WFP food assistance to leave Ukraine since the beginning of the (Russian-Ukrainian) conflict in February,” it added on Tuesday.

The shipment would provide assistance to nearly 4 million people in Yemen for one month, it said.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014, causing the country’s economy to collapse and pushing millions to the brink of famine, Xinhua news agency reported.

