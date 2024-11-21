First group of king Salman’s Umrah guests arrive in Madinah

The first batch of guests invited by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman for the Umrah trip landed in Madinah officially on Wednesday, November 20. The program is supervised by the ministry of Islamic affairs, call and guidance.

The Umrah pilgrims were welcomed at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah by several employees of the ministry of Islamic affairs. This is part of a larger plan to improve the hospitality and experience of pilgrims arriving from different countries.

The first batch of guests consists of 250 male and female pilgrims, including prominent Islamic scholars from 12 countries. Out of these royal guests, there are 25 male and female Malaysians who are pilgrims, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Recently, King Salman announced that he would host a total of 1,000 guests from 66 countries to perform the Umrah rituals and visit the Prophet’s Mosque at the King’s own expense. During this year they will be hosted in four groups.

The guests thanked and appreciated the Saudi government for such a warm welcome.

