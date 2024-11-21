Saudi Arabia mandates affidavit from Pakistani pilgrims to prevent begging

The government of Pakistan has initiated stringent measures to address and control its citizens begging at Islamic sites in Saudi Arabia. This move came after Saudi authorities expelled a huge number of Pakistani beggars from the Kingdom for trespassing and demanding alms in the holy sites under the guise of the Umrah pilgrimage.

Following a crackdown by Saudi authorities on Pakistani beggars in September, Riyadh warned Pakistan to take serious and urgent notice of beggars flooding the kingdom under Umrah and Haj visas. Saudi Arabia called on Islamabad’s ministry of religious affairs to prevent such people from getting visas and entering its territory for begging purposes.

The interior minister informed the Saudi deputy interior minister that approximately 4,300 beggars had been added to the Exit Control List (ECL) as part of a zero-tolerance policy against beggars travelling to Saudi Arabia.

New regulations for pilgrims

The news Channel, ARY News reported that the ministry of religious affairs of pakistan has introduced several key regulations aimed at curbing this problem.

Affidavit Requirement: Pilgrims will have to write an affidavit before their departure, pledging not to beg during their stay in Saudi Arabia. This measure is proposed to reign on the travellers so that they can be accountable for their doings.

Group travel mandate: The pilgrims will only be allowed to travel in groups to avoid the following extreme conditions. This regulation aims to minimise the chances of begging by ensuring that people are accompanied throughout the pilgrimage.

Tour operator accountability: Similarly, those travel agencies that organize Umrah trips will also have to obtain affidavits from their clients. Those agencies that fail to comply with this requirement may face severe legal repercussions.

Crackdown on travel agencies

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan has already launched its operations against the travel agencies suspected of facilitating Umrah visas illegally.

Reports suggest that several agencies have been involved in sending people to Saudi Arabia on Umrah visas to beg, profiling from the proceeds. Pakistani authorities recently arrested four travel agencies who were involved in this illicit practice.