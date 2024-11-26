Saudi Arabia: First group of King Salman’s guests completes Umrah

The first group of pilgrims under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Umrah and Visitation in 1446 AH successfully performed Umrah rituals in Madinah.

The initiative, approved by King Salman bin King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, comprised 250 prominent Muslims of both genders from 12 Asian countries. They expressed gratitude for the opportunity to visit the Grand Mosque in Makkah and perform the Umrah.

The program’s organizing committees ensured that the pilgrims enjoyed excellent services, including upon arrival from Madinah, when they were warmly welcomed by ministry officials.

The program not only covers the expenses for the pilgrims but also arranges their travel to the historical landmarks in Makkah and Madinah. The Minister of Islamic Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Abdul Latif Al-Sheikh hailed this program as vital in the development of Muslims’ unity among Muslims worldwide and enchanting their spiritual experiences during the pilgrimage.

The program planned for them includes visits to the Kiswa Factory of the Holy Kaaba (King Abdulaziz Complex), the Revelation Exhibition, meetings with the Imam of the Grand Mosque, and participation in various scientific and cultural programs, reported by Saudi Press Agency (SPA)

Umrah is a pilgrimage to Islam’s two holiest sites in the cities of Makkah and Madinah, Saudi Arabia, which can be conducted at any time of year.

