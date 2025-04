Vatican City: Vatican on Tuesday released first images of Pope Francis, showing him in casket with Vatican secretary of state praying over him.

They showed him in a wooden casket, in red vestments and his bishop’s miter, with the Vatican secretary of state praying over him in the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta hotel where he lived.

Pope Francis’s body is laid out in state inside his private chapel at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025.AP/PTI

Pope Francis’s body is laid out in state inside his private chapel at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025. From left, Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, Master of Ceremonies Archbishop Diego Giovanni Ravelli, Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Joseph Farrell, and Master of Ceremonies Lubomir Welnitz. AP/PTI

The footage was of the ritual to confirm the death.