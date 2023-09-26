First lot of iPhone 15 sold out; top models in short supply in UAE

As Apple announced the launch of the latest version of the iPhone, on September 12, the news sparked excitement among United Arab Emirates (UAE) customers, who were eager to keep pace with the latest technology trends.

On September 22, Apple’s new iPhones went on sale in the United Arab Emirates at its stores in Dubai Mall and The Mall of the Emirates. Thousands of people thronged the malls to purchase the latest phone.

According to retailers in UAE, the first batch of the iPhone 15 has been sold out within days of its launch. Some retailers said the demand for iPhone 15 doubled and residents are trading off their old iPhones to get their hands on the latest version of the renowned company.

“We have seen an exponential double-digit uplift in pre-order numbers over the last year. The launch is a shot in the arm of technology retailers and will boost sales this quarter. As anticipated, iPhone 15 Pro Max is in high demand because of its aerospace-grade Titanium construction,” CEO of Jumbo Group Vikas Chadha was quoted by Khaleej Times.

In UAE, Apple iPhone 15, Pro and Pro Max prices start from 3,399 Dihram and go up to Dh 6,799.