Mumbai: The shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is currently underway in Cape Town, South Africa, with all 13 contestants pushing their limits to perform dangerous stunts and thrilling tasks under the guidance of host Rohit Shetty.

According to insiders close to the show, two weeks of shooting have already been completed and the name of the first eliminated contestant has now surfaced online. Interestingly, there was reportedly no elimination during the first week shoot, as all contestants successfully survived the initial round of tasks and advanced to week two.

However, the second week brought the first eviction of the season.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 elimination week 1

According to information from insiders, social media sensation Orry has been eliminated from the show after losing the elimination stunt.

As per the updates, Orry and actress Ruhanika Dhawan performed the elimination task, where Ruhanika emerged victorious and secured her place in week three alongside the remaining contestants. Orry, meanwhile, was eliminated from the competition.

That said, buzz around the show suggests that Orry could possibly return later in the season, although there is no official confirmation regarding the same yet.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to premiere from mid-June or July on Colors TV and JioHotstar, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM.

What’s your take on Orry’s reported elimination from the show?