First mini-draw of ‘Siasat Shopping Dhoom-2022’ held – Here is list of winners

Hyderabad: The first mini-draw of Siasat Shopping Dhoom-2022 was held today in the office of Siasat Daily. 12 prizes were drawn in this draw ceremony.

On this occasion, Mir Shujaat Ali, General Manager of Siasat newspaper, drew lots for the first prize and Syed Shahzad (Kashish), Syed Rashid Ali (Top Selection Computers), Babar (Futures Electronics), Pasha Mohiuddin (Bismullah Tours and Travels), Mukesh (Jaju Extension), Majid Sahib. (Neekedia Furnitures), Salim Sahib (RS Brothers), Mushtaq Sahib (Al-Azeem Tours & Travels), Muhammad Shariq Hussain (Al-Azam Tours & Travels), Muhammad Noor (MS Sarees) and Sheikh Khawaja (Spang T) and Others participated in the mini-draw.

In the first mini-draw of Siasat Shopping Dhoom 2022, refrigerators, washing machines, water purifiers, mixer grinders, toasters, irons, frying pans, hair dryers and hair straighteners were drawn.

The lucky winners of this 1st mini draw are from Kashish, Jaju Sarees, Bachpan Kids Wear, Suraj Bhan Gems & Jewelers, Amber Furnitures, South India Shopping Mall, Bismillah Tours & Travels and Cali Extension. Apart from these, a draw was also held for the consolation prizes by the Siasat Daily. The list of winners of the first drawn draw can be found below. The second Mini-draw of the Siasat Shopping Dhoom will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 4.30 pm at the premises of the Siasat Daily.