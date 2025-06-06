First photo: Akhil Akkineni, Zainab tie knot in a Hindu wedding

Hyderabad: Tollywood heartthrob Akhil Akkineni has finally tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee in a private and elegant wedding ceremony. The couple exchanged vows on Friday, June 6, 2025 at Nagarjuna’s residence in a traditional Hindu wedding attended by close family members and dear friends.

For the special day, both Akhil and Zainab opted for a traditional Telugu wedding attire. Zainab looked gorgeous in a pastel ivory saree adorned with exquisite diamond jewellery. Akhil, on the other hand, chose a classic white kurta and dhoti, perfectly complementing his bride.

Several photos are going viral. Check them out below.

The wedding ceremony witnessed the presence of several renowned celebrities from the film fraternity. Notable stars like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and director Prashanth Neel were among the attendees. Despite the star-studded guest list, the event remained low-key and private, in keeping with the couple’s wishes.

Akhil and Zainab had been in a steady relationship for the past three years before getting engaged on November 26, 2024.

Fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with congratulatory messages.