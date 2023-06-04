First photo of Akash Ambani, Shloka’s newborn leaked

Mumbai: The eldest son of Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, and his wife Sholka Ambani were blessed with their second child, a baby girl on Wednesday, 31st May. The couple had their first child Prithvi in December 2020.

Shloka Ambani has been discharged from the hospital one week after the birth of the baby. The family was seen taking their new member home with all smiles. Shloka was accompanied by her in-laws Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani along with a string of Z+ security. The glimpses of Nita Ambani holding her granddaughter are doing rounds on the internet. The grandmother was all smiles as she held the baby close to her chest.

Shloka Ambani is the daughter of the ‘Diamond Merchant’ of India, Mr. Russell Mehta. The couple who got married in 2019, announced their 2nd pregnancy at the grand inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.