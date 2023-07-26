First probable finalist of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is..

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss OTT 2 inches closer to its finale, the excitement among fans is reaching its peak as they eagerly await the announcement of the lucky contestants who will make it to the grand finale week.

With the recent extension of the show for two additional weeks, the grand finale has been pushed to the second or third week of August and fans eagerly counting down the days until the much-anticipated climax of this thrilling reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

First Finalist Of Bigg Boss OTT 2

According to live feed, the first Ticket To Finale task has taken place in the house. All the nine contestants were divided in three teams. Team C, consisting of Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, and Bebika Dhurve, has reportedly emerged as the winner of 1st TTF. So, one among these three will be announced as the first finalist of BB OTT 2.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Elvish Yadav (Twitter)

Now, considering the popularity and massive fan base, Elvish is having maximum chance than Jiya and Bebika to become the first finalist of the show. Fans are already haling the YouTuber as the winner of BB OTT 2. As per loyal viewers, Elvish is having all qualities of becoming a winner of this season.

However, only time will tell about which contestant will grab the golden chance and enter the finale week first.

