First salaries of Hina Khan, Karan Kundrra & Kapil Sharma

Mumbai: Small screen offers big doses when it comes to entertainment and there is no denying in that. Indian TV has now penetrated into a major section of society. With the advent of reality shows and various daily soaps, the Indian TV industry has seen a humongous growth in the past few decades. Considering the success, Indian TV stars actually charge a large amount per episode.

But do you know how much these TV celebs like Hina Khan, Karan Kundrra and others earned as their first salaries? Scroll down to read more.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan (Instagram)

Hina Khan is currently the highest paid actress in India as she reportedly charges Rs 2 lakh per episode. One of the most popular faces of the Indian TV industry, Hina Khan is known for her characters Akshara in Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Apart from acting, she participated in Salman Khan’s reality TV show, Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the first runner up in 2017. Apart from this, she has also participated in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and emerged as first runner-up.

Hina Khan reportedly got Rs 45,000 as her first salary.

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma (Instagram)

From Laughter Challenge to various comedy shows, Kapil Sharma has made millions of people laugh not only in India but across the globe. In the past 10-12 years of his career, Sharma has taken part in several big and small comedy shows. According to reports, his first salary was Rs 1500 only.

Karan Kundrra

Lock Upp Jailer Karan Kundrra (Twitter)

One of the well-established and drool-worthy actors in the telly world, Karan Kundrra is currently enjoying his Bigg Boss 15’s successful journey where he ended up as a second runner-up of the show. Karan is known for his good looks, acting prowess, confident and out-spoke nature. Karan Kundrra became overnight sensation with his acting debut in Ekta Kapoor’s 2009 show, Kitani Mohabbat Hai alongside Kritika Kamra. While his first pay cheque is not clearly disclosed, a few reports have it that he got paid Rs 50-1L as his salary for Ekta’s show.