First Saudi space mission to launch on May 21

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is preparing for its first-ever historical scientific mission to the International Space Station(ISS), which is scheduled to launch on Sunday, May 21, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The first Saudi female astronaut, Rayyanah Barnawi, and a male astronaut, Ali AlQarni, will join the crew of the AX-2 space mission, which is scheduled to launch from the United States.

The mission, which was initially delayed, has now been confirmed by NASA’s Space Operations to lift off on May 21.

After the launch, Barnawi will become the first Arab Muslim woman to orbit the Earth on the International Space Station.

Saudi Space Authority said that this trip comes within the framework of the Saudi Astronaut Program, which was launched on September 22, 2022.

The astronauts will conduct 14 groundbreaking scientific experiments in microgravity that will help scientists and researchers devise new ways to provide suitable conditions for humans to explore space further.

The astronauts will also conduct three educational outreach experiences with 12,000 Saudi students via live broadcast.

The results are expected not only to enhance the Kingdom’s global position in space exploration but also to support Saudi research centres and have a scientific impact on space exploration in the future.

Once the mission is accomplished, it positions the kingdom as one of the few countries that will have astronauts simultaneously aboard the International Space Station.