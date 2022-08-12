First teaser of Bigg Boss 16 unveiled [Watch]

Hyderabad: India’s most popular reality show Bigg Boss is all set to make a comeback with its new season (Bigg Boss 16). Hosted by Superstar Salman Khan, the show made its debut in 2006, and since then has successfully completed its 15 seasons. While Bigg Boss’ 16th season is still very far away from its premiere, fans are already curious to know all the inside details about the upcoming season.

Earlier, we had reported that according to our inside sources, Salman Khan has wrapped up his shoot for the promo of Bigg Boss 16 and it will be out in September.

Well, amid all, a teaser has surfaced on the internet which shows several CCTV cameras and the famous Bigg boss eye. Fans are speculating it to be the first teaser of BB 16, however, an official confirmation on the same is yet to be made.

Check out the teaser here:

If reports are to be believed, the show is expected to premiere on October 1. The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers are currently interviewing the contestants. BB 16 is likely to have an ‘aqua’ theme, however, there is no official confirmation yet.

Contestants List

1. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

2. Shivangi Joshi

3. Munawar Faruqui

4. Tina Dutta

5. Azma Fallah

6. Munmun Dutta

7. Kat Kristian

8. Sanaya Irani

9. Jannat Zubair

10. Poonam Pandey

11. Faisal Shaikh

12. Shivin Narang

13. Vivian Dsena

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more details and updates on Bigg Boss 16.